MTA offers ‘Teen Summer Bus Pass’ starting June 1

All you need to sign up your child for the bus pass is their proof of age and school enrollment. You can complete the application on the second floor of the Terminal Station in Suite 200.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Transit Authority’s ‘Teen Summer Bus Pass’ is back again this year!

Starting Wednesday, June 1, Macon-Bibb County teens ages 13 to 18 will be able to buy a $25 bus pass that will get them unlimited rides all over the county for the next two months.

It includes the newly extended route that goes to the Rescue Mission on Zebulon Road.

MTA Public Information Officer Jami Gaudet says this is a great way to give teens a way to get around the county this summer.

“They can go to library and do research or read for pleasure or learn about job opportunities,” she said. “They can go to a museum, they can visit a friend, they can go to a movie. The possibilities are endless what they can do with it, so we’re trying to make good use of their time, and we’re trying to be good citizens for the community.”

