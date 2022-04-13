Mount de Sales Academy golfer signs with Georgia College

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Matthew Rogers, a standout golfer at Mount de Sales Academy, signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Georgia College.

Golf is not like most team sports. It’s individualized, and participants travel independently with parents or a single coach; for Matthew, it’s his dad who has been right by him since the beginning.

“I started playing about every day at the end of seventh grade and started playing travel tournaments all over the Southeast when my dad would take me to every single one,” said Rogers. “And he’s watched every single hole of tournament golf I’ve played pretty much.”

It doesn’t seem like father Rogers will be stopping anytime soon as Matthew is just down the road in Milledgeville.