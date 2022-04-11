Motorcycle accident leaves Macon man dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a traffic accident that led to the death of a Macon man Sunday afternoon.

According to the release from BCSO, on April 10th, around 5:15 p.m., 32 year-old Ezekile Hoskins of Macon was driving at a high speed on Jeffersonville Road when a 71 year-old man from Twiggs County driving a Chevy Silverado pulled into the road to take a left turn onto Franklinton Road. While this turn was being made, Hoskins ran his motorcycle into the passenger side rear of the truck.

Hoskins was taken to Atrium Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. There were no other injuries.

No charges are being filed currently.

Anyone with information about this wreck is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.