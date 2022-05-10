Most common sunscreen mistakes

(CNN) It’s the most common cancer in the U.S., but you can help lower your risk of ever getting skin cancer by protecting your skin from the sun. However, sunscreen can’t help, if it’s not put on properly.

As the weather gets warmer, don’t get burned by a lack of sun protection.

Dr. Susan Massick, a dermatologist at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center says the biggest sunscreen mistake people make is not using any. She says if you use sunscreen on a daily basis, an SPF of just 15, you can decrease your risk of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, by almost 40%.

Massick says sunscreen should be a daily routine whether it’s sunny or cloudy. She says you should use a wide broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protective sunscreen of at least 25 to 30 SPF for everyday use or at least 50 SPF when outdoors for a long time.

She recommends applying sunscreen about a half hour before you head out the door and then, reapplying every two to three hours because after some period of time, it’s not as protective as it once was when you first applied it.

Remember to hit the often forgotten areas like the tops of feet, hands, and the exposed areas of the chest and neck. Also, don’t forget to check the expiration date.