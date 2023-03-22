Morning Report: Delta launching a flight academy

Why the airline is investing in the next generation of pilots

Delta is preparing for a shortage of airline pilots. To get ahead, the company is starting Delta Flight Academy. The government estimates that, over the next decade, there will be an average of 18-thousand openings for airline and commercial pilots on each year. Delta Flight Academy is already accepting applications and poised to bolster the pool of trained pilots. The program will welcome its first class in June.

Sales of homes surged in February to the fastest pace in six months as homebuyers seized on a modest drop in mortgage rates. The surge in sales was the biggest on records going back to 1999, ending a twelve month slide.

Stocks jumped Tuesday with the DOW up more than 300 points.

Small banks soared as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged support.

Foot Locker is closing 400 shopping mall locations to prioritize better earning stores. The company’s new “lace up” business plan was revealed this week. The plan included opening free-standing shops targeting niche consumers such as sneakerheads, children, and higher-income shoppers.

The Challenger SRT Demon 170, unveiled in Las Vegas this week, is the most powerful muscle car ever.

It is also the last V8-powered car Dodge will ever make. He says the industry is transitioning to electric vehicles so the 96 thousand dollar muscle car will be the final one.