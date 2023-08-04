Morning Business Report: When are workers the most productive?

Apple, the world’s most valuable tech company–which relies on the iPhone for half its sales– reported on Thursday that revenue fell 1 percent. The company was able to weather declines with continued growth in app store and watch sales. Apple says it is exploring artificial intelligence applications. It’s expected to unveil new iPhones and watches in September.

Amazon says its working to make to make deliveries faster.

A new study from Texas A&M school of public health looked at how workers use their computers to find which days of the week are most, and least, productive. The least productive time of the week is Friday afternoon — to the surprise of almost no one. And it seems that Monday gets a bad rap, at least from a productivity point of view.

The Addams family is crowned America’s favorite on-screen family, according to a new survey.