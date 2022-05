Morning Business Report: Walmart to create recruitment program for store managers

U.S. gasoline futures extend gains to top $4 a gallon for the first time ever.

Walmart says its needs more store managers even though its paying 200 thousand dollars a year. Walmart had created a program to recruit and train college graduates to become store managers.

Power companies are warning about the dangers of releasing balloons into the air. Mylar balloons have a silvery coating that conducts electricity.