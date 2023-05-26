Morning Business Report: Thousands of new species found in the deep ocean

Thousands of new species were found deep in the ocean between Hawaii and Mexico. Deep sea miners, who were looking for minerals used in electric cars and pharmaceuticals, found the creatures by accident. The the new species contain chemicals that could be used to treat cancer and viruses.

The NASDAQ soared Thursday.

Thanks to high demand for it’s AI chips, Nvidia soared.

U.S. markets are closed Monday for Memorial Day.

The Points Guy used a formula to come up with a list of best airlines. There are several factors that can influence this decision: cost, availability, reliability and frequent flyer perks, to name a few. His verdict placed Delta at the top of the list with United second.

Americans are growing increasingly concerned they won’t be able to retire comfortably, according to a Gallup survey. Only 43% of nonretired adults, the lowest level since 2012, believe they will have the money to live comfortably when they retire. A record low of only 19% of lower income adults expect to live comfortably.

Nearly 8 in 10 American investors are rethinking their financial future, especially high earners. Over the years, the most common investments have been stocks, cryptocurrency, and bonds. A new survey found that investors want to learn more about other investment opportunities, such as real estate. The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Cadre.