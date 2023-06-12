Morning Business Report: There are more female workers now than ever in the U.S.

There are more women on U.S. payrolls than ever before. Three years ago, female workers saw the lowest participation rate in a decade. Now, the labor force participation rate for women ages 25 to 54 has reached a historic high of 77%. Experts say that remote and hybrid work contributed to the surge in female workers by solving childcare issues.

Carnival Cruise Lines is taking steps to improve passenger behavior. One major step is keeping marijuana off its ships. Cruise Lines says the issue is complicated, as pot is illegal in some states and ports of call.

Investors are coming off a positive week for markets, with the S&P 500 posting its fourth straight week of gains. All the indexes closed higher Friday.

After seeing a shortfall in recruitment, the Army and the Air Force have changed their marketing strategy. They are working to entice documented immigrants to enlist. The military has had success in recruiting immigrants, particularly among those seeking a job, education benefits, training, and a quick route to becoming an American citizen.

The federal government’s budget deficit grew to $2.1 trillion over the last 12 months, more than twice as large as the pre-pandemic deficit. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says that a high budget deficit can lead to a lower U.S. dollar value and less investment in programs as much of the money goes to interest.