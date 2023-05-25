Morning Business Report: Target shares take a hit amid Pride collection controversy

Target has found itself in the center of the latest corporate culture war. As the retailer rolled out its annual Pride collection, it was met with backlash over trans pride merchandise. Past work by one of the queer artists that Target worked with this year also sparked controversy. Target shares slipped Wednesday and have dropped more than 9% this month. According to the DOW Jones Market Group, 6% of the decline happened this week alone.

Student loans aren’t just bad for your wallet, they’re bad for your mental health and plans for the future too. Student loan borrowers tend to put off large milestones, like getting married or buying their first home, until their student loans are paid.

Stocks sink as the debt ceiling talks hit a snag.

The DOW, NASDAQ and S&P 500 all saw steep losses.

Fitch has placed the U.S. credit rating on negative watch.

Protein bars have become a popular snack for people on the go. Smart for Life chairman A. J. Cervantes says the company worked with Sports Illustrated to create a new line of protein bars. He adds that the bars are clean energizing, non-GMO, and cold pressed with no sucralose or preservatives. They even have some gluten-free options. Smart for Life bars are meant to give you a boost, or replace a meal during a busy day.

In a survey, Americans shared their most cringe worthy home décor ideas. The poll found that 42% of Americans regret ever thinking that shag carpets, conversation pits, and wood paneled walls were a good idea. The results also suggest that the average homeowner plans to spend at least $1,753 on their upcoming projects. The survey was commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll.