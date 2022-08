Morning Business Report: Starbucks allegedly closed two stores tied to union retaliation

Nordstrom slashed its financial forecast for the full year as department store chain faces a glut of inventory.

Starbucks is closing two stores and the union says it’s retaliation. The stores are in Seattle and Kansas City, but the company says union activity is not the reason for the closures.

Build-A-Bear Workshop released a scented pumpkin spice bear for fall.