Morning Business Report: Some homebuyers qualify for a new 1% down home loan program

Rocket mortgage rolled out a conventional 1% down home loan program. Rocket’s new product, called One+, comes on the heels of a similar program by its rival, United Wholesale Mortgage. Buyer’s with an income equal to or less than 80% of the median income in their area who are looking for a single-family home qualify for One+ home loan.

Workplace injuries have hit a 25 year high. The spike in accidents mirrors a spike in workers testing positive for cannabis. Senior Program Manager at the National Safety Council, Katie Mueller, says that the data provide compelling evidence that increased use of cannabis products can contribute to greater risk of injuries in the workplace.

Stocks closed mixed on Monday as President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy prepared to meet to resume debt-ceiling negotiations later in the day. The meeting ended with no deal.

Aspira Women’s Health has found a way to diagnose definitively endometriosis. CEO Nicole Sandford says it can cause severe pain and impact fertility. A definite diagnosis can be life changing for patients living with endometriosis, making it easier to cover medical expenses through insurance.

Novo Nordisk and Pfizer say their weight loss pills work as well as injections, giving shares of both companies a boost. Novo adds that the oral version of Ozempic leads to 15% weight loss.