Morning Business Report: Retail thefts up roughly 30 percent since pandemic began

Retail thefts are up in both total number and dollar amount, roughly 30 percent since the pandemic began. This upswing has hurt both big retailers and mom and pop stores.

Walgreens head also said it was absorbing a 52 percent increase in shrink due to lost inventory.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce also sent a letter to congress urging the passage of the inform act, legislation making it harder to resell stolen goods online.