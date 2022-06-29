Morning Business Report: Omicron continues to evolve into a more contagious subvariant

Omicron continues to evolve into a more contagious subvariant. The CDC recommends people who have confirmed or presumed Monkeypox exposure to get vaccinated.

Bed, Bath and Beyond is reportedly turning down air-conditioning in its stores to cut costs, according to Bank of America analysts.

A lawsuit says Procter & Gamble is duping consumers with higher doses of melatonin than it advertises in some of its products. The suit says they falsely labeled the products.