Morning Business Report: Oil prices could spike after the attempted coup in Russia

Today, oil prices could react to the Wagner Group’s attempted coup on Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the International Energy Agency, Russia is the largest exporter of oil and second-largest exporter of crude to world markets. Even a hint of disruption to the oil market could send prices higher.

Costco is cracking down on rising membership card sharing. Costco says it’s noticed non-members using someone else’s card at its self-checkout lanes. During spot checks of Costco clubs in Texas, employees asked shoppers for their photo IDs, such as driver’s licenses.

For the first time in six weeks, Wall Street will close out a losing week.

Some have said the stock market was due for a breather. They say it followed a rally of more than 20% in the fall and simply climbed too far, too fast.

Right now, home affordability is so out of reach that two out of five Americans think they’d need to win the lottery to become homeowners. The survey also found that the average American feels it would take between three and four years to afford a home. A third believe it would take them five years or more. Meanwhile, 20% expect that they’ll never be able to afford a home.

Nearly one in five employees worldwide are ‘loud quitting’ at their jobs, according to a new Gallup report. So-called loud quitters are ‘actively disengaged’ at work, as opposed to quiet quitters, who are simply ‘not engaged’. Loud quitters may actively undermine the employer’s goals and can damage the brand, making it more difficult to attract new employees.