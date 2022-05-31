Morning Business Report: Nearly 7,000 flights canceled due to weather and staffing issues

Memorial Day holiday travel season brought a lot of frustration for travelers at the airport as many airlines delayed or canceled flight. Nearly 7,000 flights were canceled due to weather, staffing issues, or air traffic actions.

National average for regular gasoline rose to a fresh record of $4.62 a gallon on Monday. That’s up by a penny from Sunday and 44 cents more expensive than a month ago.

Cruise lines are canceling sailings, onboard restaurants, and allowing fewer guests onboard amid hiring difficulties.