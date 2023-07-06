Morning Business Report: Meta unveils Threads, a competitor to Twitter

Meta has a new app and it’s built to compete with Twitter. The app, called Threads, is live on the App Store and Google Play. Threads is closely tied to Instagram, meaning that you’ll get to use your Instagram handle and follow list across both apps.

Non-binary people hunting for a new job are at a disadvantage. A new report finds that resumes including they/them pronouns are more likely to be overlooked. The disparity isn’t subtle. Business.com says that 80% of people believe that openly presenting as non-binary would hurt them in the job search.

Stocks ended lower on Wednesday as traders came back from Independence Day worried about the global economy.

The latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed division on what interest rates should look like in June.

Federal student loan payments restart in the fall, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says that roughly 1 in 5 student loan borrowers may struggle to keep up. To help struggling borrowers stay afloat, the Biden Administration announced a provision that will ease them back into repayment. This comes after the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s forgiveness policy. Once payments resume, borrowers will be shielded from the harshest consequences of falling behind for 12 months.

Across the nation, 82% of hotels are short-staffed. The American Hotel and Lodging Association reports that hotels are using a few strategies to find workers, but are still struggling. Many are offering higher wages, more flexible hours, and expanded benefits. Housekeepers are especially hard to find.