Morning Business Report: Lebron James plans to buy a pickleball team

American shoppers finding fewer deals like “buy one, get one free” promotions, or 99-cent two-liter bottles of soda, according to supermarket analysts.

Analysts are bracing for a “trucking winter” on signs weaker demand and falling transportation prices could extend through the holiday season.

Rite Aid says it is considering putting almost everything behind plexiglass after losing millions in shoplifting.

4.2 million Americans now play pickleball, but that number could grow. Lebron James is buying into the sport by partnering with a league.