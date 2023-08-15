Morning Business Report: Kids don’t know enough about money, business travel is up

Hawaiian electric’s stock tumbled to a 13-year low Monday. It plunged more than 40% after a class action lawsuit alleged that Maui’s devastating wildfires were caused by the utility’s energized power lines that were knocked down by strong winds.

The UAW and the automakers are still negotiating new contracts, which expire September 14th. The union is asking for huge raises, saying the members have made big sacrifices for years.

Business travel is expected to get back to pre-pandemic levels next year. The global business travel association’s annual outlook says spending has accelerated faster than the group had forecast last year on more stable global economic conditions.

More than a third of parents worry that their child does not understand the value of a dollar. The survey found that nearly a third of parents said their child doesn’t learn enough about money in school. Respondents believe money habits begin to form at 15 years old.