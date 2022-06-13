Morning Business Report: Gasoline prices hit a record 5 dollars a gallon

A survey finds Americans to be pretty good at finding shopping deals. A quarter of the respondents said they would need at least 50 percent off for a substantial discount. Three in four respondents said they’d wait until it would go on sale.

Experts fear a recession is nearly unavoidable after data on inflation shows a 40 year high.

Gas prices hit 5 dollars a gallon over the weekend, a new record high. Biden is set to travel to Saudi Arabia to work with the country on rising oil prices.