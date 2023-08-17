Morning Business Report: Dunkin rolls out fall flavors and food delivery slows down

Pumpkin spice season has already begun and business leaders don't like remote work but say they may be stuck with it. Jane king is at the NASDAQ with those stories and more in today's morning business report

Remote work’s negative effects outnumber positive ones, according to business leaders in a new York fed survey.

Roughly two-thirds said remote work hurt workplace culture, team environment, communication, and training. The upside for employers: it helps with recruiting and retaining workers.

Americans may be pulling back on food delivery. Both Sweetgreen and Cava says more customers are picking up their food. This can hurt the fast-casual chains’ sales because those orders are usually more expensive, thanks to added fees and even higher menu prices.

Target acknowledged negative customer reaction to its pride merchandise in the month of June.

Dunkin has rolled out its fall pumpkin menu. The menu includes the highly anticipated return of its pumpkin spice signature latte, along with the return of its nutty pumpkin coffee and a baked goods lineup filled with pumpkin flavors.