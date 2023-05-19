Morning Business Report: Disney scraps plans for a new Florida campus

Disney will no longer be moving forward with the construction of its Florida employee campus. As a result, the company will not require its California-based employees to relocate. This comes as Disney battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The fight began over the governor’s policies regarding gender and sexuality in state schools. Today, Disney announced that it will be closing its ambitious, role-playing, cruise-like Star Wars experience after just over a year of operation. Although Disney says it wasn’t about costs, staying there took thousands of dollars for families.

Existing home sales slide again in April, by 3.4 percent, amid inventory woes and high home prices.

The S&P 500 jumped nearly one percent, for highest close since August. Traders are hoping for a debt ceiling resolution.

The NASDAQ jumped higher as well.

The Air Force formally opened a multibillion dollar contest to replace the F-22 Raptor fighter jet. It’s likely to draw competing bids by U.S. aerospace giants such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman. Little is known about the Air Force’s classified program, but the service plans to spend $16 billion on its research and development through 2028.

The kind of wine you drink might be a reflection of your personality. A survey of 2,000 American adults who regularly drink wine found that those who gravitate towards red wine say they’re introverts. Those who enjoy sparkling wine report that they’re outgoing extroverts. Meanwhile, Rosé drinkers feel that they’re somewhere in the middle. The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Barefoot Wine.