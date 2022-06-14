Morning Business Report: Coca-Cola to create canned Jack and Coke beverage

Majority of food service and retail workers in the U.S. experience unpredictable schedules. A study found 64% of workers received less than two weeks’ notice of their forthcoming work schedule and 46% were scheduled a closing and opening shift the following day.

American Airlines regional carriers, Piedmont and Envoy, hiked pilot pay more than 50%.

Coca-Cola, Spirit and wine giant Brown-Forman are creating a new canned, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed version of the iconic jack and coke cocktail.