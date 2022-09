Morning Business Report: Cineworld files for bankruptcy

Labor day becomes the first holiday to beat travel numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company that owns Regal Cinemas said it had filed for bankruptcy protection. Cineworld group filed for chapter 11, allowing a company to stay in business and restructure debt.

Military members are more financially prepared for retirement. USAA survey says 80 percent of families in military would be financially okay if they were to die today.