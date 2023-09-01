Morning Business Report: Biden asks for more FEMA funds, FDA warns of baby formula quality control

FEMA executives said this week that the U.S. Disaster Relief Fund has a balance of $3.4 Billion, which will be exhausted in the first half of September.

Companies are making bank off you forgetting you signed up for a subscription.

A new study found forgotten subscriptions can raise sellers’ revenue by over 200% in some cases.

Some subscriptions, like streaming, are increasing prices.

The FDA sent warning letter to 3 major formula makers over quality control concerns.

All three companies jumped in to ramp up their manufacturing amid an urgent baby formula shortage last year.

United auto workers has filed unfair labor practice charges against automakers general motors and stellantis to the national labor relations board for not bargaining with the union in good faith or a timely manner.

GM didn’t respond to the filing and Stellantis, formerly Chrysler, said it believed it had been negotiating in good faith.