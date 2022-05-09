More human remains in Lake Mead found amid water level drop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A week after a decades-old body in a barrel was found in Lake Mead, authorities in Las Vegas are trying to identify a second set of newly discovered human remains.

Two paddle boarders reported the find on Saturday in a bay of the lake.

The National Park Service confirmed the bones are human.

Las Vegas police say they aren’t treating the discovery has a homicide.

It came after a body in a barrel was found in the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir between Nevada and Arizona.

In that case, police say the body was a man who had been shot in the 1970s or 1980s.