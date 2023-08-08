More heat and storms on the way Tuesday



It has been a stormy afternoon in Middle Georgia, but thankfully storms have helped to cool us down from the upper 90s.

Tomorrow will bring another round of strong and severe storms to the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle Georgia in a level 2 (of 5) severe threat.

Main impacts will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.



We will start our day with temperatures in the mid-70s and partly cloudy skies.

Temps will heat up quickly, and combined with high humidity our heat index values could reach 100s by noon.

Any time after 1 pm we could start seeing a complex of storms move in from Alabama.

This will be the main threat of severe weather.

Once the storms move out, expect a quiet night.



By Wednesday we will be seeing another typical summer day with pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

A few storms could become severe, but widespread severe weather is not in the forecast.



Not only will we be dealing with storms through the week, but heat sticks around too.

Highs will be warming into the mid-90s all week, with heat index values in the 100s.



Storms stick around through much of the week, with our highest rain chances coming on Friday.

This will lead to much of the area seeing 1-2″ of rain between now and next week.