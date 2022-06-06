More charges for man acquitted of murdering Georgia teacher

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man has been indicted on new charges after a jury last month acquitted him of murdering a teacher in 2005.

Ryan Duke was acquitted of more serious charges but convicted of concealing the death of onetime beauty queen Tara Grinstead. Duke told jurors his friend, Bo Dukes, actually killed Grinstead. Now grand jurors in neighboring Ben Hill County have indicted Duke on concealment and evidence tampering charges building off his testimony at trial. Bone fragments were found in Ben Hill County where the men say they burned Grinstead’s body.

Dukes was found guilty in 2019 of covering up Grinstead’s death. He also faces additional Ben Hill County charges issued earlier.