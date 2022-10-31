Montezuma native, Roquan Smith, traded to Baltimore Ravens

Former Macon County Bulldog Roquan Smith is seen on the sideline of Sanford Stadium as a Georgia Bulldog.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Montezuma native and former UGA Bulldog Roquan Smith has been traded to the Baltimore Ravens from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second and fifth-round pick.

Smith was drafted eighth overall by the Bears in 2018, and has quickly become one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

Smith is in his fifth season and is slated to make his Ravens debut next Monday against the New Orleans Saints.