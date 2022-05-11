Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Summer Camp receives donation to continue operating

School may still be in session, but one summer camp is getting a head start in preparing for the fun.

Monroe County Summer Camp receives donation to continue running Monroe County Sheriff's Office

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — School may still be in session, but one summer camp is getting a head start in preparing for the fun.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its summer camp again as a way of introducing children to law enforcement.

Lieutenant Ken Blandenburg says it’s important to bring children to the sheriff’s office.

“We don’t want them to feel like all we do is write tickets and kick in doors and take people to jail,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to connect with a child on a different level.”

Lieutenant Blandenburg is one of the organizers for the camp, which started five years ago.

The camp is usually held in June.

Each week, a new group of students gets to experience all the fun. They learn about ATV safety, water safety and more.

It’s also one of the few summer camps that has stayed in operation throughout the pandemic.

“It was challenging, because I had already planned all the trips, and then Covid-19 hit,” Lt. Blandenburg said. “But I was fortunate enough to find different trips that we could take that we could do outside and spread out.”

Several Monroe County leaders were on board with keeping kids involved this summer. The county commission approved $2,000 of discretionary funds to support the camp.

“It takes a village,” District 1 Commission Lamarcus Davis said. “Any little thing I can do to help anyone who’s trying to do something positive for the youth, if I’m able to, I’m going to do my best to help out.”

Commissioner Davis says that as a father, he knows the importance of ensuring kids are having fun while also learning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office seeks donations throughout the year.

“I feel like us as leaders of this community, we should be willing to reach out and help,” Davis said.

For more information, check out the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

If you would like to help by donating, you can do so by visiting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Forsyth.