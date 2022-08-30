Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in forgery case

Investigators say he cashed an altered check at the United Bank in Bolingbroke on July 12.

BOLINGBROKE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man in connection to a forgery case.



He also presented a florida’s driver’s license that was fake.



If you have any information or know who the man is, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010.