Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in forgery case

Investigators say he cashed an altered check at the United Bank in Bolingbroke on July 12.
BOLINGBROKE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man in connection to a forgery case.

Investigators say the man picture aboved cashed an altered check at the United Bank in Bolingbroke on July 12.

He also presented a florida’s driver’s license that was fake.

If you have any information or know who the man is, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010.

