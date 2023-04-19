Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect
They're looking for 47-year-old Danny Greg Dawson.
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help find a wanted man.
They’re looking for 47-year-old Danny Greg Dawson, who they say is wanted for a Theft by Taking that happened in Monroe County.
Dawson’s last known address is 525 Suncrest Blvd. in Savannah. He’s believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with Georgia tag RZV3145.
If you have any information of know where Dawson is, call Investigator Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 ext. 209, or call your local law enforcement agency.