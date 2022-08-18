Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating Snapchat threat made against school

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a threat on Snapchat caused law enforcement presence to be added to schools in the Monroe County School system on Thursday.

According to MCSO, a report came in about a “nonspecific threat against a nonspecific school” on the morning of August 18 via the social media site Snapchat. The threat indicated that somebody was planning to commit a violent act at an unnamed school between 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. The report came in from a student who was interviewed and said they believed the threat was towards a Monroe County School. They told investigators several students from Monroe County had been reposting the threat.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office worked with School Resource Officers, Patrol Deputies, and Criminal Investigators, as well as the school staff, to help with searches including utilizing Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams.

A criminal investigation into the incident has been opened.

The timeframe of the threat passed, and the threat was not carried out, though the MCSO is still working to find the original poster of the threat.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7043 or your local law enforcement agency.