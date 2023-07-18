Monroe County first responders train for active shooting scenarios in preparation for large-scale exercise

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County’s first responders gathered on Tuesday to hone their skills in active shooter drills.

The training program was designed to enhance the collaborative efforts of the county’s emergency services during a crisis. By simulating the intense, unpredictable conditions of an active shooter scenario, the program ensures first responders and volunteers are prepared to administer immediate aid, potentially saving lives.

“It’s not really a matter of if it’s gonna happen,” Monroe County Fire Marshall David Brown said. “It’s just a matter of when, so we wanna be better prepared in case something does happen.”

“We go in and save life and not wait for a shooter to be found,” Captain of Monroe County EMS Operations Kristen Lyndall said. “They’re learning how to do some treatments, some care that they might’ve not known otherwise.”

Monroe County is set to conduct a large-scale exercise in October at Mary Persons High School, providing an opportunity for first responders to apply their newfound skills in a more realistic setting.