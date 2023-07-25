Monroe County deputy on leave pending possible DUI investigation

The investigation involves one deputy and allegations of a possible DUI in a patrol car.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County deputy remains on leave as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates a possible DUI.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Anna Greene Watkins says the investigation opened on Monday. She states the investigation involves one deputy and allegations of a possible DUI in a patrol car. Watkins says the deputy will remain on leave until the investigation concludes.

Watkins tells 41NBC, she can provide no additional information about the case. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name or sex of the deputy.

Stay with 41NBC for updates on this developing story.