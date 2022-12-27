Monroe County deputy charged after fight with wife on Christmas

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the Abercrombie Road area Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

Charlie Bryson (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County deputy is on administrative leave after being charged in a domestic dispute.

That’s where they spoke with a woman who told them she and her husband got into a physical altercation.

After interviewing the couple and witnesses, 54-year-old Charlie Bryson was arrested.

He’s charged with simple battery family violence.