Mom, toddler shot in Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A mom and a her three-year-old are recovering after being shot.

The Montezuma Police Department says someone fired several shoots within a apartment on Barnard Street, grazing the toddler and his mom.

They were taken to the hospital, treated for non life threatening injuries and later released.

Call the Montezuma Police Department at (478) 472-6260, or Captain Christopher Hill at chill@montezumapd.org, if you have any information about this incident.