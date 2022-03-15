Mom to Mom: Leprechaun Bait

(41NBC/WMGT) — Today we are going to make some leprechaun bait, this is just a fun way to get your kids involved and excited about St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s delicious.

You’re going to need some Chex Mix, some Lucky Charms (preferably the limited edition ones since they have clover shaped marshmallows), popcorn, M&M’s (green ones are preferable), some pretzels, and of course chocolate melts. You want to take three cups of each, so three cups of Chex Mix, three cups of your Lucky Charms, three cups of the popcorn, and then throw a handful of pretzels in there, however much you like, and then a little bit of M&M’s.

Then you’re going to use an entire bag of white chocolate candy melts, which is about 12 ounces, you’re going to melt that in the microwave for about 30 seconds, stirring it, then put it in your mixture, and then kind of just swirl it all around, mix it together. Then you’re going to put it on some wax paper and even it all out. Once it’s been sitting and cold for 15 minutes then you can break it in pieces and serve it!