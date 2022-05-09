UPDATE: Missing Alabama officer dead, inmate back in custody

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – Vicky White, the former corrections officer who was on the run with a fugitive for more than a week, has died, according to a report by NBC News Monday night.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear told NBC News the 56-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. local time. He declined to say how she died, but an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The fugitive, Casey White, was taken into custody.

(AP/41NBC/WMGT) — Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and fugitive Casey White are in custody after a chase that resulted in Vicky being hospitalized with injuries.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the two were taken into custody after their vehicle crashed in Evansville, Indiana.

Earlier on, US Marshals found photos of who they believe to be Casey White on surveillance camera at a car wash in Evansville– this information was brought to authorities on Sunday night.

Singleton said at a news conference that marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered. Vicky White was taken to a hospital. The Marshals Service said a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

More information will be added as updates come, stay with 41NBC for more.