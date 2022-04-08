Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered. At least 50 people died in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive in the country’s east.

Meanwhile, workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town where dozens of killings have already been documented following a Russian pullout. Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian.

The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station at the time of the strike.