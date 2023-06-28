Milledgeville receives grant funding for housing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Milledgeville will be receiving grant funding to improve affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity of Milledgeville is getting a $600,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The funding will be used for new construction. This is part of the Community Home Investment Program — or CHIP. More the five million dollars will go to 12 Georgia Communities.

Grants also went to Jones county and the cities of Perry and Dublin.