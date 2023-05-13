Downtown Milledgeville brightens up with Adopt-a-Plant program

Downtown Milledgeville is receiving a colorful makeover this spring, thanks to the community's businesses and individuals participating in Milledgeville Main Street's Adopt-a-Plant Program.

More than 50 planters have been placed throughout downtown as part of various streetscape projects aimed at improving the area. The program allows residents and businesses to grow their own plants and showcase their gardening skills in the community.

“It makes everybody kind of take a little bit of ownership of downtown Milledgeville,” event coordinator Amanda Greene said. “When they walk to shop or when they walk to a restaurant, they can go by and check their planter. Lots of children enjoy coming and helping their parents.”

If you live in Milledgeville and would like to adopt a planter, click here.