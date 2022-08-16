Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August.

The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.

13 businesses are participating, each with their own specialty off-menu drinks that all cost $10 or less.

Bailey Warr, the General Manager and Head Roster at Blackbird Coffee, talked with us about how exciting it is to be part of the competition.

“They had done a burger week previously that we were not able to participate in unfortunately, as much as we tried to come up with a burger latte, so they came up with a drink special this time for everybody to participate in, so we were able to actually be a part of that,” she said.

Another participant is Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition. Owner Melissa Daniel told us the contest has been good for drumming up foot traffic and a lot of people have shown interest in buying the drink.

