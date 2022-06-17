Milledgeville community holding weekend event to address youth violence

The “Leaders Against Violence (Youth Pull-Up)” event on June 18th

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Church and community leaders in Milledgeville want to help curb youth violence with a weekend event.

The organization “One Up” is hosting the “Leaders Against Violence (Youth Pull-Up)” event on June 18th, from 9am-3pm. The event will be held at Central Georgia Technical College in Baldwin County.

Young people ages 10 to 18 are invited. The event includes entertainers, guest speakers and classes. Topics include hygiene, relationships, sex education, grief, teenage drinking and driving, substance abuse and anger management.

For more information, contact One-Up at the information below:

Robert Knight @478-808-1450

Sara Lundy @478-451-7875

Email oneupoutreach@gmail.com

To register for this event, please use the QR code on the poster or send a text to 478-808-1450 for a registration link.