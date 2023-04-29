Military children honored in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – April is the month of the military child. On Friday, Warner Robins honored military children at Ted Wright Park on Friday.

Reness Daughtry is the School Liaison Program Manger with Robins Air Force Base. She says it’s important to show love to our military and their families.

“Having the community also support our military families, is big. You know, they say everyday in Middle Georgia is Armed Forces Appreciation Day, but they’re not just saying it, they’re showing it,” said Daughtry.

According to Cheri Adams who works for the city of Warner Robins, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick also knows how much it means to support our local military families.

“Mayor Patrick is a military child herself growing up, and she understands the sacrifices that the children made and are making. We just wanted to show our appreciation with them and recognize them,” said Adams.

The United States Department of Defense says there are around 1.6 million military children in the US. They say military families move every 2 to 3 years, which impact children’s school and support networks.

Veteran Jakera Dawson shares how much it means to her, that Warner Robins takes the time to recognize military families.

“I’m a proud veteran of the United States Army, and I love that we’re having this event and honoring the children,” said Dawson.

The city of Warner Robins hopes this day will remind the community to always support military children.