Middle Regional Libraries hosts Women’s History Events

All libraries in Macon are hosting several events throughout March. The goal is to teach women how to start their own business.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— All Middle Georgia Regional Libraries are celebrating Women’s History Month.

Books aimed at educating people about influential women in history, are on display at the Lanford Library in Macon.

“You’ll see a good variation of our poets, our innovators, our engineers, just every career field. Showcasing every daring thing possible that you can think that a woman has done. We make sure that we have different formats and materials that meets everyone’s needs and interests, ” said Alexandria Hughes-Holsey the Marketing Coordinator with MGR Library.

The Lanford Library will host an event a 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, where you can paint a peg of an influential women in your life.

Events will take place at different libraries in Macon.