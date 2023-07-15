Middle Georgia sweeps Little League Softball State Tournaments

Four middle Georgia teams captured Little League softball state titles.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Little League softball state tournaments took place this week, and four teams from middle Georgia claimed state titles.

In the 10U division, Dudley Little League won the title and will represent Georgia at the Tournament of State Champions in Clarksville, TN, beginning July 28.

In the 11U division, Warner Robins American Little League claimed the title and will represent Georgia at the Tournament of State Champions in Clarksville, TN, beginning July 28.

In the 12U division, Warner Robins American Little League captured the title and will represent Georgia at the Regional Tournament in Warner Robins beginning July 22.

In the senior division, Vine Ingle won the state title and will represent Georgia at the Regional Tournament in Salisbury, NC beginning July 20.