Middle Georgia Regional Library expands ‘Play Card Program’ to more counties

Students in Macon County and Twiggs County now have access to library services by using their school ID numbers.

Students in Macon County and Twiggs County now have access to library services by using their school ID numbers.

This is the first time the Middle Georgia Regional Library has extended its Play Card Program to counties outside of Bibb.

The goal was to remove a barrier to help students access materials for free.

If a student in those counties returns a book late, there will be no charge. They can also place holds on books and access online resources.

Alexandria Holsey, the Marketing Coordinator for the library system, says the program has seen a continuous use in Bibb County. Their hope is that will also happen in the other two counties.

“It’s just an extra stepping stone of resources of bridging the gaps that children need to learn and grow as they develop,” she said. “Also for recreational purposes too, because we would love to see people develop a fondness of reading for leisure.”

Holsey says there is a possibility the program could expand to four more counties.

To learn more about the program, click here.