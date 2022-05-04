Middle Georgia professor, lawmaker react to leaked Supreme Court document

The unprecedented leak of a draft to strike down federal protections of abortion rights by the Supreme Court is on the forefront on many people's minds.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT )— The unprecedented leak of a draft to strike down federal protections of abortion rights by the Supreme Court is on the forefront on many people’s minds.

Dr. John Hall, a political science professor with Middle Georgia State University, says while there can be changes from the first draft to the final opinion, he doesn’t expect many changes from the leaked document.

“It says very clearly in this draft that the court’s opinion would be to overturn or to overrule Roe V. Wade and Casey,” he said. “Something of that magnitude I would not expect to change.”

Ann Beall is the Executive Director of the Kolbe Center, which helps pregnant women in crisis. She believes overturning Roe V. Wade and returning abortion rights to the states is the right thing to do.

“It would limit abortion significantly in the state of Georgia,” she said. “Which would mean women who haven’t traditionally sought our services because they chose to terminate their pregnancies will need support and assistance in ways that we really haven’t seen before.”

Minority Leader for the Georgia House of Representatives, James Beverly, says he was disappointed when he saw the leaked document. Beverly says if Stacey Abrams is elected Governor in November, it could change how abortion rights look in Georgia.

“If she’s the governor, we’ll have a different Georgia, no doubt,” he said. “Because then I think that reproductive freedom and reproductive health will go hand-in-hand with her administration.”

Dr. Hall says if the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, it will be one of the most important decisions the court makes in recent times.

“If this is the opinion, I would think that this is our new reality,” he said. “That state governments are in charge of abortion rights and the federal court will have effectively removed itself from that equation.”

The Supreme Court press office says the document is authentic but that it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.