Middle Georgia prepares for New Year’s Eve

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2023 starts Sunday, and local businesses and cities are getting ready to host their celebration events.

The City of Perry is planning is 10th annual Buzzard Drop.

“It’s something that our residents enjoy,” Special Events Manager Anya Turpin said. “It’s also something that visitors enjoy. We’ve been ranked as one of the top 10 New Year’s Eve celebrations in Georgia, so it’s really exciting to get notoriety for that and invite people to come and celebrate the new year with us.”

There will also be a lot of events in downtown Macon. One employee of Frankie’s Boutique says this time of year is exciting.

“Recently its been super cold, so the foot traffic hasn’t been as high, but New Year’s is a good time for people to come together downtown,” Kayla Astin said. “We’re across the street from the Rookery, so people come here all the time waiting for their table. Downtown’s a great place to get together in general.”

The Perry Buzzard Drop starts at 7 Saturday.

Forsyth Main Street will host the Forsythia Ball Drop on the downtown square in Forsyth, and the City of Unadilla will host its annual Hog Drop.